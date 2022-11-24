American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

