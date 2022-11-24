Amgen Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006742 BTC on major exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $89,308.73 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.13123754 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,412.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

