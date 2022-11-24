Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 258,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,456,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.