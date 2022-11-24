Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432,124 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $124,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

ADI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

