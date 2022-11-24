Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

