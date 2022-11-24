Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
