Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $139.57

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.