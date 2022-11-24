Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.09 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

LB opened at C$33.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 134.11%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

