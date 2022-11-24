Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $7.83

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.40. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $60,594.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $454,401. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 96.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 141.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 233,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 136,986 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

