Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 643,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,592. The company has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

