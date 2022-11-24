Analyzing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Paya and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paya
|2.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|AltC Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Paya has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paya
|$249.40 million
|4.31
|-$3.10 million
|$0.06
|135.52
|AltC Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.05 million
|N/A
|N/A
AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paya and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paya
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|AltC Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Paya currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.8% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Paya beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.
About AltC Acquisition
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 24, 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.