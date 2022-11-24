Analyzing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya 2.60% N/A N/A AltC Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Paya has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $249.40 million 4.31 -$3.10 million $0.06 135.52 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Paya and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paya and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 1 5 0 2.83 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paya beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 24, 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

