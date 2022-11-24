Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.