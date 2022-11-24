Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.93.
Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.