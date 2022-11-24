Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Up 1.9%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.05 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.31). Approximately 140,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 138,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00.

In other Angling Direct news, insider Chris Keen bought 1,500 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £435 ($514.37).

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

