Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

