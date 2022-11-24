Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for 13.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,519. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

