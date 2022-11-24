Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CyberOptics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of CyberOptics worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 153,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 12.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberOptics Profile

Several research firms have commented on CYBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.