Apis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.27 Million in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. CoreCard accounts for 5.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.52% of CoreCard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter worth $231,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Trading Up 0.5 %

CoreCard stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 15,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The firm has a market cap of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. CoreCard Co. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

