Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Vertex Energy comprises about 3.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,598 shares of company stock worth $2,265,454. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

