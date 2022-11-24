Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for about 1.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of IES worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IES by 251.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IES by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $677.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.