Apollo Currency Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $232,879.15 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

