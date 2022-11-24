Ark (ARK) Market Cap Hits $43.31 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004769 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005369 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,710,966 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

