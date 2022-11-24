Ark (ARK) Trading Up 16% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $4.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,714,386 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

