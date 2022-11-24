Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 99,287 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,287 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE EB opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

