Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,587 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

