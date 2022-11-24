Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $57.24 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,109 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

VRSK opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

