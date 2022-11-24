Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $348.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

