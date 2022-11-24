Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $68.75 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 201,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $709.74 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $811.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,050 shares of company stock worth $8,126,151. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.