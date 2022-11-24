Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 239,032 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,032 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Bentley Systems worth $58,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 826,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 160,733 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.