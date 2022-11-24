Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 45,391 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,391 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $52,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 14.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.50 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $178.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

