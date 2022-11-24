Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 94,622 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,881,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,622 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in News were worth $60,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in News by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.23 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.