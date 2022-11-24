Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,478,755 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.07% of Chegg worth $49,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Chegg by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 57,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chegg by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

