Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
