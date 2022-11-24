ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $603.85. The company had a trading volume of 874,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,182. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $832.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.