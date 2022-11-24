Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.40 ($0.90).

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 57.45 ($0.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.64. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

