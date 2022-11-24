Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Down 7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 71,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Assure Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

