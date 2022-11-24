Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Price Performance
ATTO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
