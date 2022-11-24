Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Price Performance

ATTO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

Atento Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

