Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.85 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.90 ($0.57). Approximately 1,293,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,263,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.55).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.67. The company has a market cap of £285.30 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

