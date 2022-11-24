Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 378,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. 715,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

