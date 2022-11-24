Augur Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.64 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Augur has a market cap of $58.67 million and $4.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00032246 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
