Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 29,440 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BankUnited by 56.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BankUnited Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 277,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

