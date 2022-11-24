Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

