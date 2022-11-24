Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 671 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 515,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

