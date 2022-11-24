Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 21,678 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

