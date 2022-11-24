Aurora Investment Counsel Has $679,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after buying an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

NYSE IBP traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 164,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

