Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 47,582 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive
In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.70%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
