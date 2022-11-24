Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

