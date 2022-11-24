Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 323 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.35. 301,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

