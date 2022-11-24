Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 496 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.0% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

