Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 5,316 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

