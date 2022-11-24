AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.78 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.09). Approximately 80,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 201,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.12 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.03.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

